Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up About Giving Up Drinking and Finding Happiness

Valerie Bertinelli has a clear, new outlook on life. In a new interview, the actress and TV personality opened up about her decision to give up drinking and how it has impacted her life for the better. 'I don't need anything to amplify my happiness right now,' Bertinelli told People. 'I feel high just on life. I recently went out to dinner with a friend, and I had ginger ale in a wine glass. And it felt like I was celebrating.

' While Bertinelli, who recently released her new cookbook 'Indulge,' admitted that she hasn't fully committed to giving up alcohol for the rest of her life, it's working for her right now. VALERIE BERTINELLI MOVES ON WITH NEW BOYFRIEND AFTER DRAMATIC DIVORCE FROM EX-HUSBAND TOM VITALE 'I was still going through a lot of crap, and I knew that I wanted to be on the road of intentionally finding my core happiness,' Bertinelli, who finalized her divorce from second husband Tom Vitale in November 2022, said of her initial decision to give up alcoho

Valerie Bertinelli Drinking Happiness Divorce Alcohol Interview

