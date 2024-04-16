Nikki Haley Joins Foreign Policy Think Tank After Dropping Out of 2024 Race

Failed Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has taken a position at a foreign policy -focused think tank after dropping out of the 2024 race .The organization, founded by military strategist Herman Kahn in 1961, is known for influencing lawmakers on “foreign and domestic policy, national security , economics, and international relations,” according to its
“They believe the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to support a secure, free, and prosperous future,” she added. “I look forward to partnering with them to defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world.” She was also heavily criticized by fellow Republican primary dropout Vivek Ramaswamy during a December debate for saying that an attack on Israel is an attack on the United States.
Vivek to Nikki Haley on Israel “But to say that was an attack on America fails a basic test. If you can’t tell the difference between where Israel is and the US is on a map I can have my 3 year old son show you the difference.”Just on Saturday, Haley received massive backlash on social media after saying “the world is watching” the U.S. fail to prove their “ironclad” support for Israel:after dropping out of the primary, has labeled her a “warmonger” who wants to drag the U.S. into more wars.
“In an era of worldwide political upheaval, she has remained a steadfast defender of freedom and an effective advocate for American security and prosperity. We are honored to have her join the Hudson team,” Walters said.
