Nikki Haley Joins Foreign Policy Think Tank After Dropping Out of 2024 Race

Failed Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has taken a position at a foreign policy -focused think tank after dropping out of the 2024 race .The organization, founded by military strategist Herman Kahn in 1961, is known for influencing lawmakers on “foreign and domestic policy, national security , economics, and international relations,” according to its

“They believe the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to support a secure, free, and prosperous future,” she added. “I look forward to partnering with them to defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world.” She was also heavily criticized by fellow Republican primary dropout Vivek Ramaswamy during a December debate for saying that an attack on Israel is an attack on the United States.

Vivek to Nikki Haley on Israel “But to say that was an attack on America fails a basic test. If you can’t tell the difference between where Israel is and the US is on a map I can have my 3 year old son show you the difference.”Just on Saturday, Haley received massive backlash on social media after saying “the world is watching” the U.S. fail to prove their “ironclad” support for Israel:after dropping out of the primary, has labeled her a “warmonger” who wants to drag the U.S. into more wars.

“In an era of worldwide political upheaval, she has remained a steadfast defender of freedom and an effective advocate for American security and prosperity. We are honored to have her join the Hudson team,” Walters said.

Nikki Haley Republican Presidential Candidate Think Tank Foreign Policy 2024 Race Lawmakers National Security Economics International Relations Global Leadership Award South Carolina Principles America

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nikki Haley joins conservative D.C. think tank after suspending 2024 campaignThe former presidential candidate says she wants to help 'defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world.'

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Nikki Haley joins conservative DC think tank after suspending 2024 campaignThe former presidential candidate says she wants to help 'defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world.'

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Nikki Haley joins think tank after dropping out of 2024 presidential raceNikki Haley shared her next career move after dropping out of the 2024 presidential election, announcing she will join the Hudson Institute.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Nikki Haley announces new job after quitting 2024 presidential raceHaley's new gig has some of the same focuses that she pushed during her presidential campaign, particularly in terms of foreign policy.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Nikki Haley Joins Foreign Policy Think Tank Hudson Institute After Presidential Race DropoutSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

New iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines to be released March 26th says reportAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »