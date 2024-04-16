Lawmakers and Privacy Experts Raise Concerns Over Government Surveillance Expansion

Lawmakers and privacy experts on both sides of the political spectrum are sounding the alarm on a provision in a spy powers reform bill that one senator described as one of the “most terrifying expansions of government surveillance ” in history.for the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act , a bill that would reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act .

Bradbury said it is clear that the intelligence community lobbied that the Biden administration and the lobbied the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence to get this amendment included in the bill. Billy Gribbin, the communications director for Sen. Mike Lee , told Breitbart News, “Senator Lee opposes this attempt to expand government surveillance by forcing even more private businesses to hand over the data of law abiding Americans. We must first reform FISA Sec. 702 before handing Washington additional ways to spy on our fellow citizens.”

These moves from the Intelligence Committee add up to a brazen and deliberate attempt to sneak through one of the most terrifying expansions in the history of government surveillance.

Lawmakers Privacy Experts Government Surveillance Spy Powers Reform Bill Section 702 FISA Amendment Foreign Adversaries Communications Warrant

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reauthorization of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act BlockedA bill to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) was blocked on Wednesday after 19 Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in voting against a rule to advance the legislation.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Debate Over Potential Extension of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance ActAs the renewal deadline for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act approaches, there is a fierce debate in Congress over whether to extend it. Supporters argue it is crucial for national security, while privacy advocates and former President Donald Trump oppose its renewal. Section 702 of the act allows agencies like the FBI to search data collected on foreigners for information on Americans, which has raised concerns among privacy advocates. Some lawmakers are calling for a vote on requiring warrants to use Section 702.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Debate Over Extension of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act IntensifiesAs the renewal deadline for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) approaches, a heated debate ensues in Congress. Supporters argue for its importance in national security, while privacy advocates and former President Donald Trump oppose its renewal. Section 702 of FISA, which allows agencies like the FBI to search data for information on Americans, has raised concerns among privacy advocates. The potential extension of FISA is a contentious topic with implications for both national security and individual privacy.

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »

Intel community scrambling to defend contentious spy tool as lawmakers decry 'mass surveillance'Amid a congressional stalemate, the U.S. intelligence community is straining to spotlight the critical nature of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act without providing so much public detail that its targets adapt

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Intelligence Agencies Have Compromising Information on Lawmakers, Says Former JudgeFormer New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano claims that intelligence agencies have compromising information on lawmakers, which is why Congress keeps enhancing their budgets and spying authority.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Edward Snowden sounds alarm about ‘terrifying’ proposed government surveillance lawThe bill, which passed the House Friday, reauthorizes the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »