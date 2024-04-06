New York Mets Defeat Cincinnati Reds 3-2

Edwin Díaz pitched out of trouble in the ninth inning to earn his first save since October 2022, and the New York Mets held off the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Friday night. Jeff McNeil hit his first home run of the season and Jose Quintana provided a solid start as the Mets won their second straight one-run game after openingNew York avoided its first 0-6 start since 1963 by scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth to beat Detroit 2-1 in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader.

The Mets were hitless through seven innings in that game.New York had the bases loaded with one out in both the fifth and seventh. But all the Mets could muster were two runs, one on a sacrifice fly and another on a fielding erro

