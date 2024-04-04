New York City to Open Nine New Public Schools

Schools Chancellor David Banks announced that nine new public schools will open in September in the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn for the 2024-2025 academic year. These innovative school models aim to provide a high-quality education and support for students to thrive in a changing world.
One of the new schools, Bard High School in Brooklyn, will offer a free college program where students can earn an associate degree and college credits.
