New York City's Infrastructure Inspected After Earthquake

Moments after Friday's earthquake, New York state and city structural engineers fanned out to inspect infrastructure and transit systems . There were temporary closures and delays while roads, airports, tunnels and bridges were checked out. MTA CEO Janno Lieber says it's safe to ride even through a small earthquake, explaining New York City's subway system remained fully functional during the 4.8 magnitude earthquake.
'The service on the transit system, all aspects of the transit system, maintained continuously operating safely throughout,' Lieber said. Lieber went on to tout the Transit Authority's emergency response skills, saying initial inspections show there's no damage to any of its infrastructures and its bridges are built to handle this. 'Seven bridges operated by MTA have been inspected, and I want to emphasis those were designed to withstand much stronger systemic impacts that we experienced today,' Lieber sai
New York Earthquake Infrastructure Transit Systems Subway System MTA Bridges
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »
Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »