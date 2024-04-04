New Voice Actors Revealed for Among Us Animated Series

We still don't know when the Among Us animated series will premiere, but it continues to build an impressive cast of voice talent. After revealing several cast members last month, four additional voice actors have been revealed, with each one taking on the role of a differently colored Crewmate.
Given the body count that Among Us usually features, it's difficult to say how long many of these actors will remain alive in the series, so fans shouldn't get too attached to them; it's possible they could all end up killed by an Impostor, or die after being accused of being one! Everything we Know About the Among Us Animated Series The four actors join the already announced cast members, including Randall Park, Ashley Johnson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood, Dan Stevens, Kimiko Glenn, and Liv Hewson. The CBS developed series is being created by Owen Dennis (Infinity Train), with animation provided by Titmouse (Star Trek: Lower Decks
Among Us Animated Series Voice Actors Cast Owen Dennis Titmouse
