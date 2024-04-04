The North Face Sponsors LGBTQ Camp for Young Performers

The North Face sponsors an LGBTQ camp where children as young as 12 can perform in drag, and housing and bathrooms are “genderless.” The camp, called Camp Brave Trails, is supported by The North Face and other companies like Toms.

The North Face has been a long-time sponsor of the camp and has donated over $70,000 to support it. At Camp Brave Trails, the focus is on creating a safe and inclusive environment for campers to explore their identities and passions.

The North Face LGBTQ Camp Children Drag Genderless Support Inclusive Identity Passion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Face Among Sponsors of LGBTQ Camp Where 12-Year-Olds Can Perform in DragSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

North Texas property investor comes face to face with burglary suspectsA Fort Worth homeowner shared pictures with NBC 5 that shows a multitude of damages to her home that is up for sale.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

North Texas adman turned ‘Benji’ filmmaker Joe Camp dies at 84After Hollywood shut him out, Camp scored a smash hit anyway with his movie about a lovable stray dog.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Officials order all children removed from North Carolina wilderness camp where boy diedElizabeth Chuck is a reporter for NBC News who focuses on health and mental health, particularly issues that affect women and children.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

We Heart Seattle intervenes to help North Seattle neighbors with troubled homeless campNeighbors in north Seattle say they got tired of waiting for the city to help with a homeless camp so they turned to a group called We Heart Seattle instead.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

North Carolina moves to revoke license of wilderness camp where boy diedTyler Kingkade is a national reporter for NBC News, based in Los Angeles.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »