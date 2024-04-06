New Viewing Options at the Theater and Indoors

You have plenty of new viewing options if you’re looking for a night out at the theater or a few hours of downtime indoors. Theatrically, we haveI highly recommend both “ Monkey Man ” and “ Wicked Little Letters ” with the warning that “ Monkey Man ” is relentlessly violent and “ Wicked Little Letters ” is a morality tale that features some of the most creative and frequent use of profanity in the history of cinema. Brace yourself for both.

I liked a few things about “The First Omen,” but I’d recommend waiting for it to pop up on Hulu somewhere down the line.” in theaters should also skip watching the film now that it is on Peacock. No, really. Trust me on this on

