Angelina Jolie Alleges Brad Pitt Physically Abused Her Before Plane Incident

Actress Angelina Jolie alleges her husband actor Brad Pitt had physically abused her before the infamous plane incident that ended their marriage in 2016. “While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him,” attorneys for the actress said, according to court documents.

Jolie’s claim that physical abuse occurred before the 2016 plane incident is reportedly new. Jolie’s lawyers do not elaborate on what allegedly transpired before the 2016 plane incident, but they have reportedly made this claim on behalf of the actress while filing a motion in the ongoing winery case Jolie and Pitt are still involved in. Jolie is reportedly suing Pitt for allegedly trying to sell her shares of their winery, Château Miraval, to a third party

