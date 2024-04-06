New Version of Portal Weapon from Star Trek: Picard Appears in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

A new version of the portal weapon from Star Trek : Picard season 3 made an appearance in Star Trek : Discovery season 5. In Picard season 3, a portal weapon was used by Vadic (Amanda Plummer) and her renegade Changelings in their attack on the United Federation of Planets. The Changelings stole the experimental technology from Starfleet's Daystrom Station and used it to destroy a Starfleet Recruitment Center as a precursor to a much larger attack.

Vadic's powerful warship, the Shrike, was also equipped with a portal weapon that Vadic used in a battle against the USS Titan-A. With Star Trek: Discovery's 32nd-century setting, technology has improved significantly since the 25th century of Star Trek: Picar

