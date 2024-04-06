That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Debuts New Opening and Ending Themes for Season 3

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is back in action with Season 3 of the anime, and has debuted a new set of opening and ending theme s to help kick it all off! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the big franchises that have returned for new episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and its third season is promising even more characters and bigger battles than seen in the first two seasons.

That's no more evident that the new pair of opening and ending theme sequences debuted for this newest slate of episodes. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has debuted its first set of opening and ending themes for its third season run this Spring (which will be continuing with a second half through the Summer 2024 schedule later this year). The new opening theme is titled"PEACEKEEPER" as performed by STUDIO DRIVE FOUNDATION, and you can check it out in the video abov

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Anime Season 3 Opening Theme Ending Theme PEACEKEEPER STUDIO DRIVE FOUNDATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode Order RevealedHere's how many episodes That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will have!

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Is Now StreamingThat Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 has come to Crunchyroll!

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Release Confirmed for CrunchyrollThe ever-popular Isekai is home at Crunchyroll.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

I eat this corndog every time I spend time on South BroadwayTynin Fries joined The Denver Post in 2018 as an intern. Then, she joined the team as a Digital Strategist and was promoted to Deputy Director of Audience in 2022. She is a proud ASU Cronkite alumna (godevs)! In between producing news and writing stories, Tynin is out exploring all that Colorado has to offer.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

How To Transition From A Full-Time Mom To Full-Time Career WomanI am the Founder and CEO of Wonder Woman Writer, LLC, a freelance writer, stand-up comic, and proud mompreneur to two boys, one with special needs. I have written pieces for Time, Parents, Huffington Post, and ScaryMommy and have been featured in Self, Fast Company, Medium, and more.

Source: ForbesWomen - 🏆 477. / 51 Read more »

Swerve Strickland's Time in AEW: A Rising Star at the Worst TimeTiming is everything in wrestling, and Swerve Strickland's rise in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) might be happening at the worst possible time. This article discusses the importance of timing in wrestling and the potential consequences of mistimed pushes.

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »