New TV Series 'Land of Women' to Follow the Journey of a New York Empty Nester

The series follows Gala , a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter. To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala ’s now-vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala ’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return.
The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths. Land of Women is created by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, and Paula Fernández, with Campos also serving as the showrunner. Based on Sandra Barneda’s best-selling novel, the series will also star Carmen Maura, newcomer Victoria Bazúa, Amaury Nolasco, Santiago Cabrera and Gloria Muñoz. In addition to starring, Longoria is also executive producing alongside Campos, Neira, Fernández, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ben Spector, and director Carlos Sedes
