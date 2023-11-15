New Report Warns That Nowhere in the U.S. Is Safe from Climate Change

A new report released by the Biden administration drives home a warning that scientists have been issuing for years — nowhere in the U.S. is safe from the effects of climate change. The Fifth National Climate Assessment, released Tuesday, provides a grim overview of the impact on the nation as climate change worsens, and says current efforts and investments to address it remain 'insufficient.' But it also offers some options for a more hopeful future.

'Anyone who willfully denies the impact of climate change is condemning the American people to a very dangerous future,' Pres. Biden said on Tuesday in remarks about the assessment, which was reviewed by hundreds of experts. 'The impacts we're seeing are only going to get worse, more frequent, more ferocious, and more costly.' Here are five of the key takeaways from the report. 1. The U.S

