New Promo Reveals Gear 5 Luffy vs Rob Lucci Rematch in One Piece

One Piece's anime has reached a new turning point with the Egghead Arc as following the full introduction of Dr. Vegapunk, it's time for the rest of the story to begin as the World Government has made their move on his futuristic laboratory. It's been revealed that the scientist has learned the history of the world, and now there's an order to wipe him out completely.

One Piece's newest episode saw Rob Lucci and the members of CP0 making landfall on Egghead, and they already started damaging the area. Taking out Atlas almost immediately, the final moments of the episode saw Luffy coming across Lucci and the others and challenged him to a fight due to what he did to Atlas

