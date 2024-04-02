Uncovering the Mysteries of Mercury Retrograde

Read on to uncover everything you need to know about our upcoming Mercury retrograde inzooms through space, completing a full orbit of the Sun in a mere 88 days. So it’s no coincidence (there are) that Mercury shares its name with the Roman deity responsible for commerce, transportation, travel, and communication. Essentially, Mercury holds sway over all that we engage with in our daily lives: social media, emails, text messages, and any other types of exchanges and contracts.

Usually, that’s a good thing; Mercury ensures everything is going according to plan. But every so often, Mercury goes backward, spins out of control, and veers off course.In reality, Mercury doesn’t go backward — retrograde motion is an optical illusion based on Earth’s orbital speed syncing with the other celestial body’s rotation. In fact,“go retrograde”; it’s a totally normal part of the cosmic rhyth

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCut / 🏆 720. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aries Season Brings Mercury Retrograde & a Total Solar Eclipse—Here's the 411This year, your solar return carries even more significance than usual. By the time Aries season is over, certain aspects of your identity and your relationships could look very different. The sun may be charging through Aries, where it is both exalted and empowering as it energizes your first house of the self.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

Mercury Retrograde in Aries Will Make Everyone Feel Like Fighting & CryingGet ready, Aries, because this Mercury retrograde has your name on it (literally). Taking place in your first house of the self, Mercury will station retrograde as of April 1, and the experience could lead to a total reevaluation of the self.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

Mercury Retrograde in Aries Will Make Everyone Feel Like Fighting & CryingGet ready, Aries, because this Mercury retrograde has your name on it (literally). Taking place in your first house of the self, Mercury will station retrograde as of April 1, and the experience could lead to a total reevaluation of the self.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

Mercury Is About To Go Retrograde (Again)—Here's What To KnowIt's not all bad.

Source: mindbodygreen - 🏆 296. / 63 Read more »

Mercury Retrograde Is Here To Cause All-Round ChaosOne of the most significant astrological events of spring, alongside the two eclipses, is Mercury retrograde. This cosmic event will last approximately three and a half weeks (from April 1 to 25), causing communication problems, calamities in travel, and technological issues.

Source: Refinery29 - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

How This Spring’s Mercury Retrograde in Aries Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign, According to AstrologersThe 2024 Mercury retrograde in Aries could make you more impulsive, brash, or forgetful than usual. Learn what to expect for your sign.

Source: iamwellandgood - 🏆 462. / 53 Read more »