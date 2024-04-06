New Play 'Survivors' to Debut in New York City

A new play about the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel will soon debut in New York City . Titled ' Survivors ', the play is a verbatim account of the attacks as told by those who lived through them. The interviews were conducted by Irish journalists Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney.
'Survivors' brings together the stories of different individuals who were affected by the attacks, showcasing the impact it had on their lives.
