New Jersey Ballot Design Favoring Endorsed Candidates Likely to Stand

A judge’s decision to block New Jersey ballot design that favors endorsed candidates is likely to stand — at least for now Elections officials had appealed last week's ruling barring what's known as"the county line" ballot design . But many now say it's too late to change ballots even if the challenge succeeds.

A landmark court ruling that upended New Jersey’s political landscape last week by requiring an overhaul of the state’s uniquely designed ballots is likely to stand — at least for this year’s primary — as counties challenging the decision said Thursday they’ve run out of time to make changes even if they win on appeal.— in which party-backed candidates receive prominent placement at the top of primary ballots — had dropped their appeals by Thursday afternoon. Their decisions followed a late Wednesday order from the U.S

