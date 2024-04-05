Cortney Gibson: From Nanny to Newborn-Care Specialist

Cortney Gibson built her career on caring for other people’s babies. As a teenager, she had what she calls “a gift” for it. She left college following her freshman year to work in day cares and then transitioned to working as a nanny for seven years. At 29, she started her own business as a newborn-care specialist , traveling around the country to provide care for families' newborns for about three months at a time. In her first year, she cared for multiple sets of twins and triplets.

Now, she wants to have kids of her own

How I Got This Baby: Using a Donor Embryo as a Single MomAfter working decades as a baby nurse, Cortney Gibson was ready to have a baby of her own. But IUI and IVF were unsuccessful. Then a friend called to say she had met a couple who wanted to gift Cortney six healthy embryos they no longer needed.

