New Folk Song Commemorates Tragic Sinking of SS Clallam

An epic new folk song debuts this week to commemorate the spooky and sad legend of the SS Clallam, a passenger vessel that sank exactly 120 years ago in one of the deadliest disasters ever in local waters. The Clallam was part of the old Mosquito Fleet, which was the unofficial nickname for the hundreds of vessels that plied the waters around here before highways, bridges and cars came along and stomped all the romance – and much of the danger – out of local travel and commuting.

It was on January 8, 1904, when the steamer Clallam was about to begin the last leg of its daily trip from Seattle to Victoria, British Columbia. After a stop in Port Townsend, the Clallam and about a hundred passengers and crew headed across the Strait of Juan de Fuca to Vancouver Island





