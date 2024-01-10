Schools in Wiregrass Adjust Schedules Due to Severe Weather

Many schools and municipalities in the Wiregrass have adjusted their schedules for Tuesday due to severe weather. Dothan City Schools All Dothan City Schools and the Central Office will be virtual. Athletic events after 3 p.m. will continue as scheduled. The Dothan City Board of Education meeting will continue as scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Houston County Schools Houston County Schools will be online. Events scheduled after 3 p.m. will continue as normal.

Henry County Schools Henry County Schools will have a virtual day. Assignments will be sent home or through email. Ozark City Schools Ozark City Schools will be virtual and all employees will work remotely. A decision will be made about after school activities later on Tuesday. People are also reading… Geneva City Schools All Geneva City Schools and the Central Office will be closed. Extracurricular activities and athletic events are cancelled. Geneva County Schools Geneva County Schools will be closed. Dale County Schools All Dale County Schools will be close





dothaneagle » / 🏆 337. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.