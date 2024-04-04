New Fantastic Four Poster Revealed on 4-4 Day

The latest poster comes as the studio celebrates “ 4-4 Day ,” or April 4, 2024, as its better known. The poster is yet again another hand-drawn take on the character, and sees Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch , flying through what looks to be a very futuristic city . Julia Garner will also join the cast as what is being described as a “Shalla-Bal version” of the Silver Surfer .

Fantastic Four will be directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, who was brought in to re-write the script originally written by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. As a project in Phase Six of theThe Fantastic Four comic debuted in 1961. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, it was the first superhero team title produced by Marvel Comics and popularized famous characters like Reed Richards, Sue Storm and Doctor Doom.Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing the

Fantastic Four Poster 4-4 Day Human Torch Futuristic City Julia Garner Silver Surfer Matt Shakman Josh Friedman Phase Six Marvel Cinematic Universe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The MCU's New Fantastic Four Cast Show Off Their Powers In Fun New Marvel ArtThe Fantastic Four unleash their powers.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Fantastic Four: What Might Marvel's Free 4-4 Day Comics Tell Us About the Movie?The Fantastic Four hints at the movie's story with some free comics.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Fantastic Four: Marvel Celebrates 4-4 Day With Human Torch ArtworkCelebrate 4-4 Day with Human Torch and The Fantastic Four.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Marvel teases The Fantastic Four to celebrate 4-4 DayMarvel is giving away five Fantastic Four comics to celebrate 4-4 Day, but they might also tease the plot of The Fantastic Four.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Human Torch's New Maximum Power Level Redefines the Fantastic Four's PowersSpencer Connolly is a Staff Writer for Screen Rant. With years of writing and journalism experience under his belt, Spencer joined Screen Rant in 2020. Prior to writing for Screen Rant, Spencer was a Photojournalist and News Producer.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Hard MTN DEW Reveals Four New Flavors For Alien Abduction DayAttention HARD MTN DEW fans, alien enthusiasts and the extraterrestrial-ly curious! Just in time for Alien Abduction Day on March 20th, we're looking to be the first beverage abducted by aliens! You can watch here for a 24/7 livestream as we offer our alien visitors an example of peak human innovation guaranteed to get us on their good side: an...

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »