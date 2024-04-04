Hellblade 2: Lower Frame Rate for a More Cinematic Look

It is often a minor controversy whenever a new AAA game comes out and is capped at 30 frames per second. However, visual effects director Mark Slater-Tunstill says there is a good reason that recently described Hellblade 2 with the phrase, “Current-gen graphics and last-gen frame rate .” While PC users can increase the frame rate if they want, it’s locked at 30 FPS on Xbox Series X/S. However, as Slater-Tunstill explained, the lower frame rate helps the game look “more cinematic.
” Most films, TV, and online videos broadcast at 24 frames per second, so the idea that a 30 FPS game will look more like a movie makes some sense. In its preview of Hellblade 2, GamePro also said the slow, weighty combat felt fine at the lower frame rate. They praised the game’s high-fidelity graphics and moody atmosphere. Hopefully, fans will feel the same. Hellblade 2 begins shortly after its predecessor, with Senua having made peace with her lover Dillion’s deat
Hellblade 2 Frame Rate Cinematic Look Visual Effects Graphics Atmosphere
