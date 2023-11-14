New AMG GT: Bigger, heavier, but still a riot

For the AMG faithful, there’s been a fair bit of nail-biting going on in the run-up to the launch of this new AMG GT. To add to this concern, this new GT was announced weighing a hefty 270kg more than its predecessor, and it had swapped the coveted transaxle layout for a less charismatic all-wheel drive chassis. We’ve driven it in the Sierra Nevada where God practiced creating The Perfect Corner. The newcomer’s power output of 577bhp from a twin-turbo 4.

0-litre V8 does match the GT R built from 2017 to 2021, but length, width, height and wheelbase have all gone up substantially and, although the all-wheel drive model is four tenths quicker off the mark, the WLTP fuel consumption has increased by over 20percent. Sometimes, progress comes in strange shapes and sizes. Like the SL it shares its basic DNA with, the GT is on paper a 2+2-seater, but don’t let the type approval police catch you carrying rear passengers over five feet tall. That said, the new shape and hatchback boot opening means the boot volume went up by 175 to a much more generous 321 litres

United States Headlines Read more: CARMAGAZİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EVOMAGAZİNE: AMG's new GT 63: A Powerful and Practical Sports CarA new chassis, tweaked V8 and a larger, more practical interior provides AMG ’s new GT 63 with everything it needs to take on the best in the business. It struggled to decide what it wanted to be, a schizophrenic torn between wanting to take on everything from an.

Source: evomagazine | Read more »

ROBBREPORT: IWC and Mercedes-AMG Launch New Performance ChronographsShift into high gear with IWC and Mercedes AMG 's latest creation, the Pilot's Watch Performance Chronograph 41. Available in titanium or Ceratanium, these chronos are the ultimate companions for those living in the fast lane. ⌚️🏎️💨

Source: RobbReport | Read more »

AUTOCAR: AMG Introduces New Flagship Model Combining Supercar and Luxury Grand Tourer Features AMG is taking a new direction with its flagship model, responding to customer feedback for improved long-distance and all-season qualities while maintaining speed and track performance.

Source: autocar | Read more »

THEREALAUTOBLOG: Driving the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe on Spanish Mountain RoadsThe author shares their experience driving the 2024 Mercedes- AMG GT Coupe on Spanish mountain roads, highlighting the challenges posed by the car's size and weight.

Source: therealautoblog | Read more »

LUXURYDAİLY: Rimowa Unveils New Boutique in New York CityRimowa is opening a new boutique at 645 Madison Avenue in New York City. The 12,300-square-foot flagship store features a new store concept and offers a couture experience, exclusive VIP corners, and a multidisciplinary art space. The store is designed with a specific visual narrative, curated textures, and a coordinated color scheme. The brand's signature Valentino Red shade is used throughout the storefront.

Source: LuxuryDaily | Read more »

ENGADGET: Apple's New iMac: A Familiar Design with a New ChipThe new iMac from Apple is almost identical to the 2021 model, with a lovely 24-inch screen and multicolor exterior. The only difference is the new M3 processor. While the design and performance are impressive, there are some concerns about the specs of the lower-end model.

Source: engadget | Read more »