At 56, I’m Celebrating My Age. Here’s Why You Should Embrace Yours

At 79, Patti LaBelle is leveraging her music earnings to bootstrap Patti's Good Life, a successful food business. Known for her music career, LaBelle is also a skilled card player and successful entrepreneur. She started Patti's Good Life fifteen years ago in Philadelphia, selling hot sauces and now her sweet potato pies and mac n' cheese are bestsellers at Walmart.

