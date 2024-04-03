Nevada Democrat's Bipartisanship Claim Challenged by Voting Record

A vulnerable Nevada Democrat touted her bipartisanship and willingness to go against the Democratic Party, but Republicans are pointing out her voting record that paints a different picture. In an ad released on Monday, incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., highlighted a report that names her one of the most bipartisan lawmakers, adding, 'I won't walk the party line.' 'I promise to do what's right for Nevada, not my party leaders,' she said in the ad.

TRUMP THROWS SUPPORT BEHIND REPUBLICAN BUSINESSMAN LOOKING TO FLIP WISCONSIN SENATE SEAT: 'GO OUT AND WIN' However, Rosen was revealed to have voted with President Biden 98.6% of the time last year. Both Rosen and fellow Democrat Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto were in virtual lockstep with both Biden and the party, according to an analysis from FiveThirtyEight that examined all final votes that the president made his stance known about. Rosen's agreement with Biden has further appeared to increase during her time in the Senat

