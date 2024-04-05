Netflix's Terrifying Documentaries

Netflix has debuted several documentary releases since the beginning of this year. As I look back on the titles we've covered here and added to my own watchlist, I see that they all have one thing in common. Three of these films, in different ways, scared the living heck out of me, from the story of a bizarre home invasion to an unexplained and grisly killing of a journalist who was doggedly investigating what looked like a sinister web of government corruption.
It's not so much that the documentaries themselves are packed with shock value, per se. Just that the stories you'll find below skirt the line between light and darkness -- presenting viewers with surprised-filled narratives that will keep you on the edge of your seat out of a mixture of both fear and disbelief. Let's get into it. American Nightmare Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn in 'American Nightmare
Netflix Documentaries Terrifying Fear Disbelief Edge Of Your Seat
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »
Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »
Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »