Kamala Harris' Step-Daughter Debuts Art Collection at Dispensary

In her first formal art exhibition , Kamala Harris ' step-daughter, Emhoff, chose to debut her collection at a dispensary instead of a traditional gallery. The event showcased her multidisciplinary artwork and attracted a diverse crowd of artists, influencers, and TikTok creators.

The dispensary also offered a range of curated cannabis products. Emhoff's decision to exhibit her art in this unconventional setting reflects her unique approach to creativity.

