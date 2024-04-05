The 6 remaining people officials were searching for in Baltimore are now officially presumed dead . A Coast Guard spokesperson said they're suspending their rescue operation . Divers are heading back out again Wednesday to try and recover the bodies. NeNe Leakes Says She's Okay with Cheating If It's Done Respectfully . Officials say 8 people were on the bridge at the time of the collapse, and that thus far -- two of them have been accounted for ...
with one in the hospital, and the other being stable. The search for the other six continues. Maryland's governor also says the crew onboard the ship notified authorities that they'd lost power -- which at this point is leading investigators to believe this was an accident. Video of the vessel losing power at least two different times before it made contact with the bridge has been circulating
