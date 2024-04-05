New Music Releases for April: J. Cole, Gucci Mane, and More

April is officially here, and a number of today’s top music artists are welcoming the spring season with fresh new album releases . The 12-track album features assists from a diverse range of artists including Gucci Mane , Cam’ron, Bas, Central Cee, Ari Lennox, Young Dro and more. J. Cole ’s last album arrived in 2021 with to give the North Carolina rapper his sixth No. 1 album with 282,000 equivalent album units sold in the first week.

The new album features seven new tracks, including “Masc,” “Acknowledge Me,” “Head High,” “Gang,” “Rider,” “Urrrge” and “Hungry.” on “Persuasion” and Clara La San on “Random Access Memory ” as well as previous singles “Outside,” “Calypso” and “Whatever She Wants.” The lattermost single scored Tiller his first top 20 single as a lead artist since his 2015 breakthrough debut single “Don’t,” and “Whatever She Wants” also reached No. 8 on

April Music Album Releases J. Cole Gucci Mane Spring Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



billboard / 🏆 112. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denver 420 fest: See Gucci Mane, Afroman, Big Boss Vette for freeGucci Mane, Afroman, and Big Boss Vette help Mile High 420 Fest light up downtown Denver this year.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

April 2024: Every New Movie and TV Show Added to Streaming Services on April 1stThe start of the new month brought tons of new titles to streaming services.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

4Warn Weather “Night” declared for Tuesday, April 2 into Wednesday, April 3The WTVY 4Warn Weather Team has declared a 4Warn Weather “Night” for late Tuesday, April 2 into early Wednesday, April 3 due to the threat of severe weather for the Wiregrass area.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Today in Sports - Week Ahead, April 5Today in Sports - Week Ahead, April 5 - April 11, 2 Takes

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

$7.5B AI crypto token merger scheduled for community voting on April 2The voting period will take place from April 2 to April 16.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Friday Music Guide: New Music From J. Cole, Vampire Weekend and Doja Cat and MoreNew music releases this week come from J. Cole, Vampire Weekend, Doja Cat and more.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »