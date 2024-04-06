Nelly Korda Hits from the Rough at LPGA T-Mobile Match Play Golf Tournament

Nelly Korda hits from the rough along the 10th fairway during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament Thursday, April 4, 2024, in North Las Vegas , Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) Nelly Korda hits from the 11th tee during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament Thursday, April 4, 2024, in North Las Vegas , Nev.

(AP Photo/John Locher)Nelly Korda hits from the rough along the 10th fairway during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament Thursday, April 4, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)Nelly Korda hits from the rough along the 10th fairway during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament Thursday, April 4, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)Nelly Korda hits from the 11th tee during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament Thursday, April 4, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev

Nelly Korda LPGA T-Mobile Match Play Golf Tournament North Las Vegas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nelly Korda delivers more drama and wins LPGA in playoffNelly Korda keeps winning and making it more exciting than it needs to be. She won the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship after making bogey on the last two holes to fall into a playoff. Korda responded with a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to beat Ryan O'Toole. The victory returns the 25-year-old Korda to No. 1 in the world.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Nelly Korda prevails in playoff at Palos Verdes for her 10th LPGA victoryNelly Korda overcomes two bogeys on the final two holes to defeat Ryann O'Toole in a playoff and win the LPGA Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Nelly Korda wins third straight LGPA title, claims Ford Championship in ArizonaRecently crowned women’s golf world No. 1 Nelly Korda won her 11th career title on Sunday and claimed her third LPGA victory in a row, winning the Ford Championship.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Analysis: For Nelly Korda, this could be the start of a special yearNelly Korda is riding her thrill-a-minute golf to the longest LPGA winning streak in eight years. Korda won her third in a row last week outside Phoenix. Now she goes for a fourth straight in Las Vegas this week. It's the last win that got the attention of swing coach Jamie Mulligan. Korda had playoff wins for her first two wins.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Nelly Korda wins Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in playoffNelly Korda made bogey on her final two holes Sunday to fall into a playoff and atoned for it quickly, making a 12-foot birdie putt to beat Ryann O'Toole in the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in California to return to No. 1 in the world.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Rose Zhang Impresses in LPGA T-Mobile Match Play Golf TournamentRose Zhang showcases her skills in the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament in North Las Vegas, Nev.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »