NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Reveals Investigation into Jontay Porter's Prop Betting Markets

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has shed more light on what the professional basketball league is investigating in connection with Jontay Porter and his prop betting markets , saying Wednesday that the Toronto Raptor is accused of a “cardinal sin.” Silver was asked about the prop betting probe following the NBA ’s Board of Governors meetings this week and what sort of penalties he could impose.

The commissioner responded that he has an “enormous range of discipline” available to him depending on the outcome of the investigation and that Porter is being accused of a “cardinal sin” under the NBA’s rules. “And the ultimate, extreme option I have is to ban him from the game,” Silver told reporters. “That's the level of authority I have here because there is nothing more serious, I think, around this league when it comes to gambling and betting on our games, and that is a direct player involvement. And so, investigation is ongoing, but the consequences could be very severe.

