Adam Silver addresses NBA's drop in fouls and free throws

During Adam Silver 's press conference , he addressed the NBA 's drop in fouls and free throws over the past few months. In a recent game, the Boston Celtics didn't attempt any free throws , while the Milwaukee Bucks only attempted two. Silver stated that the teams are happy with the state of the game and mentioned the fantastic competition on the court.

He acknowledged that there was a sense earlier in the season that offensive players had too much of an advantage and that the league made adjustments to address this. The end result is believed to be a better game

NBA Fouls Free Throws Adam Silver Press Conference Boston Celtics Milwaukee Bucks Competition Offensive Players

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RealGM / 🏆 580. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Self-embedding silver nanoparticles: Researchers find the 'silver lining' in cotton gin wasteCotton gin waste, also known as cotton gin trash, is a byproduct of the cotton ginning process and occurs when the cotton fibers are separated from the seed boll.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver WithersGold appears upbeat at the start of the week, although, the current move higher is already showing signs of slowing. Silver continues to trade lower, testing a well-known level

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

NB-AI generative tool promises to create innovative live game viewing experience for fansDuring last month's Tech Summit, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, alongside rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, demoed AI technology fans will soon be able to use to watch games.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

NB-AI generative tool promises to create innovate live game viewing experience for fansDuring last month's Tech Summit, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, alongside rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, demoed AI technology fans will soon be able to use to watch games.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

2024 NBA draft -- NBA executives on Bronny James' futureESPN NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo spoke with three executives to better understand how NBA teams view James as an NBA prospects and the optics of his potential draft candidacy.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

NBA Odds, News & Notes: Evaluating Injuries During the Stretch RunWe examine the biggest news and latest trends from around the NBA and share our best bets, futures picks, and moneyline upset wagers.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »