NASA Confirms Mystery Object That Crashed Through Florida Home was Space Junk

NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station . The cylindrical object that tore through the home in Naples on March 8 was subsequently taken to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral for analysis. The space agency said it was a metal support used to mount old batteries on a cargo pallet for disposal.

The pallet was jettisoned from the space station in 2021 and the load was expected to eventually fully burn up on entry into Earth's atmosphere, but one piece survived.The chunk of metal weighed 1.6 pounds and was 4 inches tall and roughly 1 1/2 inches wide. Homeowner Alejandro Otero CBS Fort Meyers, Fla. affiliate WINK-TV at the time that he was on vacation when his son told him what had happened.

