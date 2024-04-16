NASA Confirms Mystery Object That Crashed Through Florida Home Was Space Junk

Armstrong Williams takes on the news of the week and asks the questions you want answered. Don't miss our weekly town hall.FILE - The 12th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference is being held in Seattle from July 31 to Aug. 3. NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station .

The cylindrical object that tore through the home in Naples on March 8 was subsequently taken to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral for analysis. The space agency said it was a metal support used to mount old batteries on a cargo pallet for disposal. The pallet was jettisoned from the space station in 2021, and the load was expected to eventually fully burn up on entry into Earth’s atmosphere, but one piece survived.Homeowner Alejandro Otero told television station WINK at the time that he was on vacation when his son told him what had happened.

“I was shaking. I was completely in disbelief. What are the chances of something landing on my house with such force to cause so much damage,” Otero said. “I’m super grateful that nobody got hurt.”

