The Lion King's Live-Action Soundtrack Improved with Crucial Change

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Disney 's The Lion King added one crucial change to the live-action movie's soundtrack that helped it improve over the original's. The Lion King depicts the story of a young lion cub, Simba , whose destiny is to rule over Pride Rock ; after he is tricked by his uncle into believing he is responsible for his father's death, Simba flees into the wild, with new friends Timon and Pumbaa.

The 2019 live-action The Lion King features the song "He Lives In You", written by Lebo M, Jay Rifkin, and Mark Mancina. The original song was composed and recorded in 1995 and serves as a reflection on how lost loved ones are always watching over those left behind. For the 2019 live-action movie, Lebo M. composed a Xhosa language version of the song in tribute to the Pride Lands of Africa where The Lion King takes place, and it is performed during the end credits of the movie.

The song has received praise for its powerful message of living with losing a loved one and remaining faithful to the African influences used in the movie's original soundtrack; its title refers to Rafiki's touching message to Simba about his father's spirit always being with him. Since its 1995 release, the song has been covered by several notable artists, including Tina Turner, Michael Castaldo, and Diana Ross.

Despite not appearing in the original animated movie, "He Lives In You" still features heavily in The Lion King franchise as seen through its appearances in the musical and animated sequel. Two versions of the song were used in the 1997 musical adaptation; it is first sung by Mufasa as "They Live In You" in Act I as he teaches Simba about the Great Kings of the Past, and later by Rafiki in Act II as he helps Simba remember his true destiny.

