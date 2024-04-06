MSNBC Host Calls CEOs Who Don't Support Biden's Reelection 'Disgusting'

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace criticized CEOs of American companies who do not support the reelection of President Joe Biden , calling them 'disgusting'. She argued that if these companies have successful American workers, they should be invested enough in America to not want a leader who is running as an autocrat.

Wallace expressed her disappointment in a major chunk of American civic life.

