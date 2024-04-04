MS-13 Gang Member Pleads Guilty to Killing Four Young Men on Long Island

An MS-13 gang member has admitted to participating in the brutal killing of four young men on Long Island in 2017. Edwin Rodriguez, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering charges in connection with the April 11, 2017, deaths of Justin Llivicura, Michael Lopez, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos in Central Islip.

The then 17-year-old, who authorities said went by the nickname “Manicomio,” fled the country after the killings but was arrested in El Salvador in 2019 and extradited to the U.S. in 2022. Rodriguez’s lawyer Glenn Obedin said in an emailed statement after the proceedings in federal court in Central Islip that his client was “relieved” to have reached a plea deal and was “ready now to move on to the next phase of the proceeding and the next phase of his life.” Rodriguez faces up to life in prison for the crime

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty in killing of 4 young men on Long Island in 2017CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — An MS-13 gang member has admitted to participating in the brutal killing of four young men on Long Island in 2017.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

2017's Total Eclipse May Have Caused a Spike in Road FatalitiesThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »

Strongest solar storm since 2017 hits Earth but leaves aurora chasers in the darkDaisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Apple's new television commercial stars an iPhone feature that debuted in 2017Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

2024 Eclipse: Traffic was a nightmare in 2017, TxDOT hopes to keep things movingThe 2017 solar eclipse led to several massive backups on roadways in the path of totality. TxDOT is taking steps to help keep traffic moving on April 8.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

BlackRock Joins Asset Tokenization Race; North Korea Hackers Stole $3B in Crypto Since 2017'CoinDesk Daily' host Jennifer Sanasie breaks down the biggest headlines impacting the crypto industry today, as BlackRock enters the tokenization race with a new fund on the Ethereum network. Plus, FTX CEO John J. Ray III pushes back against Sam Bankman-Fried’s claims that customers lost “zero” money in the exchange’s collapse.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »