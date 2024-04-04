Mayor of Antioch Vows to Crack Down on Sideshows After Massive Event

The mayor of Antioch on Wednesday promised to bring back a proposed city ordinance to crack down on sideshows after a massive event was broken up over the weekend. Police broke up a massive sideshow with more than 200 participants that popped up late Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning.'That's really common in a lot of intersections,' said long-time Antioch resident, Jenna Stone, of tire marks at intersections.

The marks are a remnant from the past weekend's sideshow that popped up late Saturday night. Dozens of cars were doing high-speed donuts and spins and hundreds of spectators were cheering on the drivers.'I can hear those late at night, and you know distinctly what it is because you can hear that screeching and rubber-burning sound,' said Stone. She believes the answer is simple. 'Prosecute, like get their information. They have license plates. They have VIN numbers. It's really not hard to find these people that are doing things over and over again,' she sai

