Motorola Unveils Camera-Centric Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola unveils the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, a camera-centric smartphone with a Pantone Validated camera. It features a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The design includes rounded edges and a squircle-shaped unibody camera island.

Available in Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl.

