Jim Cramer: AI's impact on business and stock market not fully realized

CNBC's Jim Cramer cautions against dismissing AI bellwethers like Nvidia and highlights the unrealized impact of artificial intelligence on business and the stock market. He suggests that AI is still in its early stages and compares it to batting practice in baseball.

Cramer also mentions the potential of AI to replace physical labor jobs and become a tool for kickstarting businesses.

Jim Cramer says Nvidia will 'create the next industrial revolution'CNBC's Jim Cramer said Nvidia wields immense power because its software can speed up processes and innovation.

Jim Cramer names some of the non-tech Nvidia partners to watchCNBC's Jim Cramer said Getty, Shutterstock, Medtronic, GE Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson are potential winners.

Jim Cramer names some of the non-tech Nvidia partners to watchCNBC's Jim Cramer said Getty, Shutterstock, Medtronic, GE Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson are potential winners.

Jim Cramer names some non-tech Nvidia partners to watchCNBC's Jim Cramer said Getty, Shutterstock, Medtronic, GE Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson are potential winners.

Jim Cramer's guide to investing: What Cramer learned at Goldman SachsCNBC's Jim Cramer told investors the most important investing advice he learned while working at Goldman Sachs.

Jim Cramer's guide to investing: How did Cramer become interested in the market?CNBC's Jim Cramer explains what drew him to the stock market as a kid.

