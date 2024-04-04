Mother Suspected of Killing Son and Dumping Body on Side of Road

The boy’s mother, Janet Garcia, is being held in the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Everett police allege she violently killed her son, dumped his body on the side of I-5, and then fled to southern Washington. Court filings show Janet Garcia’s mother had applied for and was granted guardianship of Ariel Garcia last week, prior to his disappearance and death. The grandmother claimed Janet Garcia’s drug use was increasing and her behavior was violent and unpredictable.
“It was just a day late with the emergency placement with the grandmother,” said Rep. Travis Couture, R – District 35. “Had we removed little Ariel and placed with grandmother, that would have been the perfect scenario." "It’s a kinship care," Couture said. "It’s still biological family, but it would have given the state and the mother a chance to go through treatmen
Mother Son Murder Body Guardianship Drug Use Behavior Treatment
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »
Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »