Nor'easter Hits Northeast with Heavy Snow and Rain

The calendar says it's spring, but a nor'easter is pounding the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rains and dangerous winds. Up to 13 inches of snow has been reported near Killington, Vermont, and up to 1 foot of snow fell north of Portland, Maine. The snow will continue Thursday morning and afternoon.Low visibility is expected and travel is discouraged, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said.

"Folks need to be prepared at home for the possibility of an extended power outage with emergency supplies, alternate power sources, and should charge their mobile devices in advance," Pete Rogers, director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement. The nor'easter is also slamming the Northeast with torrential rains, which wreaked havoc on roads in New York and New Jersey on Wednesday.More than 280,000 customers are without power in Maine and another 160,000 have lost power in New Hampshir

Nor'easter Northeast Snow Rain Winds Power Outage

