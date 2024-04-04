Nor'easter Hits Northeast with Heavy Snow and Rain

The calendar says it's spring, but a nor'easter is pounding the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rains and dangerous winds. Up to 13 inches of snow has been reported near Killington, Vermont, and up to 1 foot of snow fell north of Portland, Maine. The snow will continue Thursday morning and afternoon.Low visibility is expected and travel is discouraged, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said.
"Folks need to be prepared at home for the possibility of an extended power outage with emergency supplies, alternate power sources, and should charge their mobile devices in advance," Pete Rogers, director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement. The nor'easter is also slamming the Northeast with torrential rains, which wreaked havoc on roads in New York and New Jersey on Wednesday.More than 280,000 customers are without power in Maine and another 160,000 have lost power in New Hampshir
Nor'easter Northeast Snow Rain Winds Power Outage
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
1st weekend of spring bringing heavy snowfall to part of NortheastThe first weekend of spring is beginning on a snowy note for parts of the Northeast and New England. By the time the last snowflake falls Saturday night, more than a foot of fresh powder is expected to pile up, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Punxsutawney Phil has some explaining to do, with Old Man Winter forcing...
Source: breakingweather - 🏆 497. / 51 Read more »
1st weekend of spring to feature heavy snowfall in part of NortheastOn the heels of a storm bringing areas of snow and cold, gusty winds to the Northeast during the last hours of winter, a new storm bringing heavy snow to parts of the Upper Midwest will likely do the same to portions of northern New England at the start of the first weekend of spring,...
Source: breakingweather - 🏆 497. / 51 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »