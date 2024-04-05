Mortgage Rates Expected to Decrease, but Market Developments Could Limit Benefits for Homebuyers

Mortgage rates are expected to come down later this year, but any benefit to homebuyers could be muted by developments in the market for financial instruments tied to mortgages. Over the last couple of years, uncertainty about inflation and the trajectory of mortgage rates led investors to demand a fatter yield for owning mortgage-backed securities relative to what they would get buying the government’s 10-year Treasury bonds.

Mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, are investments made up of home loans and, like bonds, pay interest to investors

Mortgage Rates Homebuyers Financial Instruments Mortgage-Backed Securities Government Bonds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mortgage Rates Expected to Decrease, but Market Developments Could Limit Benefits for HomebuyersMortgage rates are predicted to decrease later this year, but the impact on homebuyers may be limited due to developments in the mortgage-backed securities market. Investors have been demanding higher yields for mortgage-backed securities compared to government bonds, affecting the overall mortgage market.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Mortgage rates dropped this week, but mortgage applications also declinedAlthough mortgage rates have gone down, applications for mortgages also went down by 0.7%.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Mortgage rates decline for second week, but no major drops expected soonMortgage rates dropped for the second consecutive week, but economists do not expect significant declines in the near future as the affordability crisis continues to weigh on housing.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Phoenix Union High School District working to decrease dropout ratesElenee Dao joined ABC15 in August 2022 as a multimedia journalist.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Traffic Death Rates Continue to Decrease, NHTSA SaysThe agency released the data while also launching a new campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving.

Source: RoadandTrack - 🏆 577. / 51 Read more »

Interest Rate on 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Unchanged at 7.000%The interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.000% as of March 28, which is unchanged from yesterday. With mortgage rates changing daily, it’s a good idea to check today’s rate before applying for a loan. It’s also important to compare different lenders’ current interest rates, terms, and fees to ensure you get the best deal. Rates last updated on March 28, 2024. Rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary. Credible, a personal finance marketplace, has 5,000 Trustpilot reviews with an average star rating of 4.7 (out of a possible 5.0). When you take out a mortgage loan to purchase a home, you’re borrowing money from a lender. In order for that lender to make a profit and reduce risk to itself, it will charge interest on the principal — that is, the amount you borrowed. Expressed as a percentage, a mortgage interest rate is essentially the cost of borrowing money

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »