Texas Mom Faces Arrest Warrant for Late Library Books

A Texas mom of five says that there was a warrant issued for her arrest after she turned in her kids' library books late, and now she's asking the public to help. In March 2023, Kaylee Morgan checked out five or six books from the Navasota Public Library for her kids, she said on her GoFundMe page. At the time she was dealing with pregnancy complications, which is why the books were a few weeks or a month late when her husband dropped them off, she told NBC News .

One book didn't fit in the drop box, but they later returned it to the library. It wasn't until she tried to renew her driver license that she discovered there was a warrant out for her arrest, she wrote. She said she's facing a misdemeanor charge of theft of government property and a $570 ticket for failing to respond to letters from the library about the overdue books

