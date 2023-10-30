Morgan Stanley files bond offering in latest bank to raise capital

Morgan Stanley MS, -2.34% is offering two tranches of bonds as the latest in a series of debt deals from big banks, according to a filing. Morgan Stanley plans to sell global medium-term notes, Series I.

One group is comprised of fixed/floating rate senior notes due 2029 and the others are fixed/floating rate senior notes due 2034. The bank has not yet disclosed the dollar amounts of the offerings, but most deals from major banks have been well over the $1 billion mark. Morgan Stanley’s stock was up 0.6% in premarket trading. Last week, Truist Financial Corp. TFC, -3.12% raised $1.75 billion as banks wade into the bond market to raise capital.

