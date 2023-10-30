House Of Usher's Most Disturbing Scene Secretly Adapts 200-Year-Old Controversial Edgar Allan Poe Story

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary In one of its most disturbing moments, Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher draws a secret reference to a controversial Edgar Allan Poe short story. Although The Fall of the House of Usher's present timeline is based on modern real-world events such as the opioid crisis, it subtly alludes to several Edgar Allan Poe poems and short stories in its eight-episode runtime.

However, while some of these easter eggs in The Fall of the House of Usher are mere name-drops that add little heft to the show's overarching storyline, others require a closer inspection because they are deeply correlated with the series' underlying themes. One of these references shows up in a terrifying scene from episode 7.

With what follows, the narrator awakens to a scream one day and finds a lamp and a box in front of him. His servant soon reports that his wife's grave has been tampered with and contains a still-alive, disfigured body. When Egaeus discovers that his clothes are drenched in mud and blood and finds dental instruments and thirty-two teeth in the box, he realizes what he might have done to his wife, Berenice.

Why Frederick Removes Morrie's Teeth In The Fall Of The House Of Usher Like the narrator, Egaeus, in the Edgar Allan Poe story, Henry Thomas' Frederick Usher also starts obsessing over his wife's teeth in the Netflix series, claiming that he fell in love with her because of her smile. Determined to destroy the one thing that still makes him love her, Frederick pulls out her teeth like the protagonist in Poe's Berenice.

