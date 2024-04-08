More than 160 people fear North Carolina State University building caused their cancer

More than 160 people diagnosed with cancer say they spent significant amounts of time in North Carolina State University ’s Poe Hall , where carcinogenic compounds called PCBs were recently detected. WRAL’s Keely Arthur speaks with former students and staff demanding answers.

