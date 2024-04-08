Ripple CEO Expects Crypto Market to Double in Value This Year

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expects the crypto market to double in value this year due to the arrival of the first U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund and the upcoming bitcoin halving . He believes that the overall market cap of the crypto industry will easily double by the end of the year, driven by various macro factors. Garlinghouse also sees positive regulatory momentum in the United States as a factor that will push the crypto market to new highs.
He predicts that the combined market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market will exceed $5 trillion in 2021
