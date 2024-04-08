Ripple CEO Expects Crypto Market to Double in Value This Year

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expects the crypto market to double in value this year due to the arrival of the first U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund and the upcoming bitcoin halving . He believes that the overall market cap of the crypto industry will easily double by the end of the year, driven by various macro factors. Garlinghouse also sees positive regulatory momentum in the United States as a factor that will push the crypto market to new highs.

He predicts that the combined market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market will exceed $5 trillion in 2021

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Crypto Market Value Double U.S. Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund Bitcoin Halving Regulatory Momentum Market Capitalization Cryptocurrency

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ripple CEO Highlights Bitcoin ETF Volume Surge as Crypto Market Takes CueRipple CEO Brad Garlinghouse pinpoints the surge in Bitcoin ETF volumes as a key factor influencing the uptrend in the crypto market

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Nigerian crypto fee hike invitation for crypto ‘big boys’ — NoOnes CEOYoussef said the increase is an invitation for the crypto “big boys” like Coinbase and other major companies to operate in the Nigerian market.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Ripple CTO Makes Crucial Statement on Just Launched Ripple's AMM on XRPLRipple CTO Schwartz has made warning about using just launched Ripple's AMM on XRP Ledger

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Ripple & Crypto – European Wrap 18 MarchSolana-based tokens have dominated the meme coin narrative with nearly double-digit gains in the past week.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Ripple (XRP) Embraced by This US-Based Crypto Exchange: DetailsCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Ripple (XRP) Receives Support From This Leading Crypto Exchange: DetailsCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »