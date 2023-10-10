MLB playoffs 2023: From 100 wins to zero, Dodgers on the brink in NLDS again as Diamondbacks capitalize on 'fresh start'

Los Angeles, CA - October 09:Dodgers Freddie Freeman, #5, reacts to striking out during 8th inning action in Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium Monday, October 9, 2023. The Diamondbacks defeated the Dodgers 4-2 and lead the series 2-0.

No, the postseason game is cold and sometimes cruel. Like a teacher with their back to the class, playoff baseball doesn’t call on those with their hands up. It just calls on someone and asks the question.

Baseball doles out a lot of that medicine, and it can boggle the mind to compare failures that become preludes to triumph with failures that become preludes to long, disappointing winters., the Dodgers sent rookie starting pitcher Bobby Miller to the mound seeking to regain their footing in the series. headtopics.com

Timing explains only who faces off, though. Gallen had never earned a victory at Dodger Stadium before Monday, and in the fifth inning, he faced a key situation, needing to get Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman out with runs threatening. Perhaps noticing that Dodgers hitters were sitting on his fastball, he landed a key strikeout against Freeman with a string of curveballs.

The Dodgers had a chance to come back in the middle innings, as Gallen exited and Arizona manager Torey Lovullo navigated through middle relief to bridge the gap to Kevin Ginkel and Paul Sewald. headtopics.com

Thompson, a former staple of the Tampa Bay Rays’ relief corps, was also summarily released in the midst of a rocky performance this season. After a 6.11 ERA with Tampa, Thompson turned in a 0.69 mark with Arizona in the regular season and earned Lovullo’s trust for playoff duties.

“Anyone who has been here before knows that when that first pitch was thrown in Milwaukee, it is 0-0, everyone's ERA and batting average is 0, and you get a fresh start,” said Sewald, the Arizona closer, “and we just capitalized on every opportunity so far in the first four. headtopics.com

